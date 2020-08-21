We in Dubuque should be most proud of our TH news staff.
I know that the TH is a credible, reliable and accurate newspaper. It is evident by the accountability of the COVID-19 virus coverage. This discrepancy in the Iowa state numbers was caught by our TH staff. Kudos to you. Keep up the good work.
I’m also proud of our city leaders for stepping up to the plate and making a decision on mandatory masks. It is imperative that masks be worn when out in public places if an end to this pandemic can be accomplished.
Both of these actions take incredible courage to do. Thank you all.