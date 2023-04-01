I attended the Dubuque Parks and Recreation Department meeting on March 21. On the agenda was the proposal to rename Pyatigorsk Park. The city had sought the public’s input and over 100 names were submitted. The meeting was to debate the merits of the seven finalists. I was there, along with a dozen others, to voice our support for the name I submitted: Ted Ellsworth Park.
Ted is more than worthy of having something in the city named for him; if anything, it’s long overdue.
He was the most decorated Dubuque veteran since the Civil War. He enlisted in the British Army before the U.S. was even in WW II, fought under Montgomery in North Africa, transferred to the U.S. Army and fought in Patton’s Third and Seventh Armies in Europe. He was captured and spent time in a German POW camp until he escaped/was liberated by the Soviets as they rolled through. His book, “Yank: Memoir of a World War II Soldier (1941-1945)” is one of the best firsthand accounts of WW II that I’ve read. After he came back, he went into a lifetime of public service. He was a state representative from 1969 to 1972. His entry in Encyclopedia Dubuque lists too many board memberships to recount here. In 1961, he received Dubuque’s Citizen of the Year Award, and in 1965 he was named the Des Moines Register “Amazing Iowan.”
Look him up, there’s more. All in all, it’s a name that should be remembered.
