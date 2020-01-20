On a sunny July day in 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took the stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field before a crowd of 35,000 supporters.
“We are here today because we are tired,” Dr. King said. “We are tired of paying more for less. ...
“Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy,” he added.
“Now is the time to open the doors of opportunity to all of God’s children.”
Most people are aware of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a civil rights movement leader. Fewer are familiar with the role he played in the fair housing movement.
Dr. King recognized that problems of quality housing, discrimination, and segregation were a component of racial injustice in the United States.
In 1965-66, Dr. King co-led the Chicago Freedom Movement that included challenging discrimination in housing. The movement advocated for “open housing,” i.e. the right for black Americans to rent/buy housing anywhere they wished.
Congress began debating a fair housing act in 1967. In commemoration of Dr. King and the importance of the issue, President Johnson called for quick action on the Fair Housing Act after King’s assassination in April 1968. He viewed the Fair Housing Act as a fitting memorial to the man’s life work and wished to have the act passed prior to Dr. King’s funeral in Atlanta. Congress responded.
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 is also known as Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. Congress passed the act to impose a comprehensive solution to the problem of unlawful discrimination in housing. In broad terms, it was designed to ensure fair access and to end segregation in housing. The work has historically become a continuing effort of communities across the nation. Cities receiving federal money related to housing are required to do a periodic analysis of impediments to fair housing and develop steps to take to rectify local problems.
One of the methods that Dr. King and other civil rights advocates used to uncover discrimination in housing was testing. Testing involves one or more people engaging in a transaction to determine if discrimination is occurring. In short, the method provides an index of housing fairness in a community. The method is covert, but is done in a matter that does not assume anything about business practices in housing.
The Dubuque Branch of NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has for several years sponsored an interracial group called the Friends of Fair Housing. The group studies the community and promotes many different solutions to Dubuque housing problems. Dubuque NAACP promotes fair housing action through voluntary, cooperative approaches to fair housing in cooperation with the City of Dubuque and housing providers. In the time-honored NAACP approach, the association also seeks court action as needed.
A recent Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing study done by an outside consultant service hired by the city suggests several impediments and possible solutions. Among the recommended solutions is a Housing Testing Program. The City of Dubuque does not have an index of housing discrimination, and housing testing is not a part of its policy and practice.
The Dubuque Branch NAACP urges citizens to learn about the impediments to fair housing in Dubuque. The Dubuque City Council will hear the report on impediments at the Tuesday,
Feb. 4, council meeting. We urge citizens to attend that meeting and then recommend to their elected representatives that action be taken. A Fair Housing Testing program put in place in the very near future would be a testimony to the good will of the council and the citizens of this city.