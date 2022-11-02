The TH Editorial Board’s recent support of Charles Grassley is unwarranted. The board’s main argument that because he’s been around a long time he should receive another term in the Senate defies reason. His abuse of clout for bad purposes is eroding our democracy. To cite just a few of his flaws, a condescending sense of privilege, theft of two SCOTUS seats, two failures to convict the most evil-intentioned president in American history, assertion that Obamacare was a “granny death panel,” and pushing continual defunding of the IRS to prevent agents from shooting small business people, are disastrous distortions that render him unfit for office. We should help him enjoy his 90s getting reacquainted with the farm for which he got over a million of our public dollars while not farming.

His opponent, retired Admiral Mike Franken, brings a fresh perspective of rural upbringing, experience in national protection and diplomacy, honesty and integrity, for a nonpartisan approach to governance in all constituents’ interest.

Common¢ent$

WOW, those are some hilarious statements you made there. In fact, I may go on America's Got Talent as a comedian and use those same lines. I'm sure to get the Golden Buzzer. Truly funny stuff right there. Thank You!

