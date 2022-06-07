When will our country stop the insanity of mass shootings in schools, grocery stores, churches and streets? As of May 25, there have been 213 mass shootings in cities such as Boston, Milwaukee, and now Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Our family suffered a terrible shooting in our grandkids’ stem school in Denver two years ago. Then 18 and 14, our two grandchildren escaped, and will live with these memories forever. Their mother, our daughter-in-law, sends her thoughts from Denver:
“I’m going to say it. Right-wing extremist lawmakers, bought off by the NRA, allowed 20 children and their teachers to be murdered in the name of the 2nd Amendment. But a well-regulated militia did not commit this crime. Texas’ laws make it easier to buy a gun than to purchase a cigarette ...
“Those who oppose common sense regulations need the courage to admit that they love their guns more than they care about the people killed in mass shootings.
“As the mom of two kids who were in their classrooms where bullets flew and my son’s best friend was killed, no one is safe. This is a national tragedy. Not just the gun violence, but the astounding, horrifying indifference to the senseless killings.”
It’s safe to say, “We send our thoughts and prayers.”
We say, “Not enough!” We need action and insist our leaders change laws to enact background checks for firearms sold and require licenses and demand training to own a gun.
