Believing in an afterlife is a struggle for many of us professing to be believers. Raised a Catholic, I still always struggled to believe that one day I would meet my maker. Yes, I’ve been a “doubting Thomas,” but I’ve always tried. I do pray for guidance.
We have all heard of situations that were miraculous. Typically, it is “an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs.” That is according to a dictionary definition.
When my faith wanes, I am reminded of Private First Class Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector medic in WWII who distinguished himself during the battle of Guadalcanal.
He enlisted in the Army two months after Pearl Harbor. The Seventh Day Adventist would not kill, but still wanted to do his part. Because of his conscientious objector status, he could have been exempted from military service, but no, he would serve and not carry a firearm. Fellow soldiers harassed Doss for being yellow. Once they were all in combat, Doss was always right there when the call came for a medic. His caring, easygoing manner won him the respect of his entire infantry company.
Then came the battle for “Hacksaw Ridge.” Some 75 American soldiers lay wounded on top of the ridge.
Doss ignored calls to pull back. Under heavy Japanese fire and grabbing one man at a time, each time asking God, “just let me get one more.” He stabilized them as best he could, then lowered them off the ridge by rope one at a time until he saved all 75 over a 12-hour period. The gunfire he ran through time after time had many soldiers commenting that there was no way that the Japanese rifle and machine gun fire could miss Doss, but it did.
Doss was the only conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor in WWII. He had previously won two Bronze Stars with the V for valor for his lifesaving actions on Guam and in the Philippines.
Fellow soldier Carl Bentley, who fought at Hacksaw Ridge, said, “It was as if God had his hand on Doss’ shoulder. It’s the only explanation I can give.”
His commanding officer, Captain Jack Glover, who had previously shamed Doss, was one of the 75 men Doss saved. “He was one of the bravest persons alive,” Glover said. “And then to have him end up saving my life was the irony of the whole thing.”
President Harry Truman awarded Doss the Medal of Honor at the White House in 1945.
A Mel Gibson documentary “Hacksaw Ridge” was released in 2016. It documents the story of Desmond Doss.
It is truly one of the many miracles that strengthens my belief in God and a hereafter.
Sacia served from 2002 to 2013 as Illinois state representative for the 89th District which included Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside counties. He is the owner of Nite equipment company in Pecatonica, Ill.
