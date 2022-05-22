An administrator at Sandy Hook predicted that if nothing is done by Congress within one week, nothing will ever be done. How right he was.

How many mass shootings have taken place after Sandy Hook and nothing was done?

Just recently, there were shootings in New York state as well as Cedar Rapids and Milwaukee.

What will be done? Nothing except offer thoughts. Prayers and lowering of the flag no longer happen as we can just ask where will the next mass shooting take place tomorrow?

When are we going to get the message that mass shooting is not the answer?

Will Congress ever listen to the people?

