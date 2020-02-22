It does not make sense to me to borrow $74 million for a Five Flags building addition (which involves tearing down the existing newer portion) for more entertainment.
With an interest rate of 2%, a 20-year loan or bond and set-up charges, the total loan cost to tax payers could exceed $89 million.
In order to add 2,400 seats to Five Flags, it would cost over $37,000 per added seat.
If the interest rate is 2% and the term is 20 years, the monthly payment on the loan would be over $374,000 funded by our tax dollars (that’s $12,295 per day for 20 years) — this will not show up as an increase to the Five Flags deficit, which will make some of us feel good.
The proposed addition would take more property off the tax rolls, add to the existing annual deficit, and cost tax payers over $374,000 per month for 20 years.
If anything, I suggest the city buy the land north of Five Flags and make a parking lot.
I will vote no to borrow $74 million for an expansion of the Five Flags building for more entertainment.