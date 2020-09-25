In one of President Trump’s August interviews with Bob Woodward, he stated there was “nothing more could have been done” to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, there is one simple thing he could have done and still refuses to do — wear a mask and strongly encourage everyone else to do the same!
His insistence on making mask-wearing a political rather than a health issue has undoubtedly led us to the unenviable position we’re in today — the world leader in infectious rates. And until he changes his attitude or is voted out of office, this crisis will continue to bounce around indefinitely from state to state. Even the eventual release of a safe and effective vaccine won’t be the magic bullet we’d like since it may not be viable for everyone, and some people may refuse to take it.
So, Mr. Trump, step up and be the leader we need. Swallow your ego and pride and admit, just for once, maybe you’re wrong. Start wearing a mask and strongly encourage your supporters to do the same — especially at the closely-packed rallies you love so much.
After all, as the president has said about some of the weird concoctions he promoted in the past — “what can it hurt?”