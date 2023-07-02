This morning, many in the tri-state area will be planning out where they will set up their bag chairs to catch the best view of the 37th Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular on the banks of the Mississippi River in Dubuque on Monday night. Maybe they’ll be humming the patriotic tunes they know they will hear broadcast on Radio Dubuque during the show.
Others will clean their barbecue grills and get started on making potato salad for a family gathering, as plenty of people will stretch this star-spangled weekend across four days.
Some will make plans to make the quintessential Dubuque trek to the Mathias Ham House for the annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social or one of the myriad other community events in small towns throughout the area.
And Americans will, in countless other ways, prepare for the Independence Day holiday.
Let’s call it Independence Day, as opposed to July Fourth, as a subtle-but-important reminder that this red-white-and-blue occasion celebrates our independence from Great Britain. It celebrates the subsequent creation of freedoms that make the American system the world’s ideal model of democracy.
Independence Day 2023 also is an opportunity to remember that our freedoms — won through human courage, conviction and sacrifice the past two and a half centuries — are not guaranteed to be permanent. They must be preserved and protected every day, and we thank those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and those who, today, as you read these words, are serving in distant lands in defense of democracy and the American way of life.
While we might have fireworks, cookouts and cool desserts on our minds, there are people the world over for whom freedom is only a dream.
Consider what life in China might be like, for example.
With the Chinese Communist Party in complete control, individuals are not allowed to form independent organizations or political parties that might challenge its authority. We live in a country where we might tire of people railing against our elected officials. But imagine the world where that kind of dissent is completely suppressed.
We might have concerns about our government’s attempts to restrict social media platforms. But consider a government that maintains the most extensive system of internet censorship in the world, including prohibiting apps such as Google.
While the United States has seen some government moves chip away at freedom of the press, consider a government such as China’s which strictly controls media outlets.
China is just one example of many. Oppression of citizens is a longstanding reality in Russia, where the government tightly controls virtually everything, including journalists and their media outlets.
Yes, the United States has its share of problems. But in many ways, being born in the United States is a lottery ticket for life in a land of opportunity. The challenges we face have not eroded our standing of being the original, and still the foremost, Land of the Free.
That is still a great reason for celebration.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.