All crime stats prove, all wars prove, that males are responsible for the vast majority of the most terrible crimes foisted on our society and globally.
Practically all gun deaths, rapes, school shootings, domestic violence and especially wars and, lo and behold, genocides around the globe, are carried out by brutal males. It is beyond imagination to visualize wars in which zillions of females kill zillions of other females the way males historically have done throughout history.
There is no escape from admitting that this is absolutely rooted in testosterone-poisoned behavior. It has gone on forever and was only slightly mediated by the commendable influence of the nurturing impact of female actions in the form of nursing or the #MeToo movement, on down to peace advocacy. One of the best examples of the latter is the first female elected to Congress, Jeannette Rankin, from Montana. In 1917, she voted against our entry into World War I, voted against entry into World War II and in advanced old age, still demonstrated against the Vietnam War. If anyone in Congress deserves ultimate kudos, she is it.
Her actions are parallel to Bertha von Suttner, the Austrian whose book “Lay Down the Arms” initiated the modern disarmament movement. She also induced Alfred Nobel to start the Nobel Peace Prize and was invited to the White House, surprisingly enough, by a military-minded Teddy Roosevelt in 1905. He told her that within 10 years, her objectives would be realized.
Well, TR was totally wrong, for in 1914 a gargantuan and brutal male-induced world war started, the costs of which are still being paid.
Lots more examples of female efforts to reduce the horrible damage done by male-testosterone-induced wars could be cited. They include the impressive number of female nurses who have tended to wounded soldiers seemingly forever. They have done so without grandstanding and without sufficient and deserved accolades in the history books.
Cindy Sheehan, who lost her son in Bush’s Iraq War, vigorously and in an uncompromising way demonstrated against the war in front of the White House and on Bush’s Texas farm. It was futile but expressed the tragic mourning of an offspring preceding in death the parents, something which is always overwhelmingly tragic.
None of these females could reduce male-testosterone-poisoned behavior. Which leads to the question how to reduce it? The answer can only be through laws which specifically address male violence. It demands a coordinated policy between the federal and state governments starting hearings and developing experts on male-testosterone-poisoned behavior. They have to collect data, seek federal and state funding for relevant medical studies. Male serial killers could serve as just one of many research foci, and then work up to those males who vigorously advocate wars.
It is a gargantuan socio-economical, ethical and moral failing that this issue has never been the central core of scientific and medical studies nor legal efforts to curtail it. Without it, there will be no reductions in violence and sexual abuse, rapes, gun deaths, school shootings, wars, domestic violence on down to car thefts, etc. All will continue to be carried out by testosterone-poisoned male behavior.
After two horrible years, a policy along these lines would offer hope for a more optimistic future. It could be among the most beneficial New Year’s resolutions.