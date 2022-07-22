The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and other community leaders should be proud of the effort made to name the airport terminal in honor of Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.
All those who supported this effort should be commended.
The official renaming of the terminal follows a two-year campaign by Dubuque resident Dawnelle Gordon, Martin’s family members and several Dubuque residents to make it happen, raising $100,000 to fund the construction and installation of a monument at the airport.
This is a great way to honor the war hero who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and the Congressional Gold Medal among other commendations.
Martin’s achievements and his humble roots in Dubuque are part of local history that should be told, saluted and immortalized. The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission, the Martin family and community organizers have done a great service by shining a light on this hero’s story for years to come.
A lifeline was thrown out to all those feeling desperate with the introduction of a three-digit mental health crisis hotline number. The new 9-8-8 line went live Saturday and immediately will connect callers with trained crisis counselors. This marks a major milestone for mental health support.
Hotlines aren’t a new concept, but advocates believe the easy-to-remember digits could have a big impact. The kind of universal coverage this line provides could be an important safety net.
A bill establishing the hotline number was passed by Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2020. Seeing implementation just two years later is lightning speed in terms of legislative wheels turning. No doubt, things will not be completely smooth, and we’re already hearing reports of problems. And funding for projects such as this tend to start strong and dry up. That simply cannot happen with something as vital as a number that serves as a lifeline for vulnerable citizens.
Suicide rates and incidents of self-harm were rising before the pandemic, and the last two years have brought even more challenges. Having a line such as this available can in itself raise awareness about the need for mental health support.
The launch of 9-8-8 is an important piece in building the structure to help those with brain health issues feel supported and not alone.
As Dubuque area leaders seek enhanced amenities to draw more young people and potential workers to the area, development of a water trail provides just such an attraction.
The initiative by Dubuque County Conservation has been to develop canoeing and kayaking infrastructure with the intended destination of a full, countywide water trail in the coming years.
Two years ago, participants identified opportunities to kayak as a top priority when county conservation officials sought input for strategic planning. A recently completed project at Bowstring Wildlife Area has created better water access for paddlers while also furthering the county’s water quality improvement goals.
Additionally, conservation staff have been holding public paddles, at which participants can rent county-owned kayaks or canoes for $10. This helps inform the public of local paddling opportunities while conservation staff gather feedback from attendees. The next public paddle is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27 at Massey Marina and is open to people 16 and older.
Imagine a Dubuque County where the water trail for paddlers is as robust as the trail opportunities for hikers. County officials heeded the call of the citizens in working to develop area paddling opportunities. Here’s hoping local residents — and newcomers — get out and enjoy the ride.
