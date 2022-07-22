The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and other community leaders should be proud of the effort made to name the airport terminal in honor of Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.

All those who supported this effort should be commended.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

