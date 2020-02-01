We are proudly caucusing for Pete Buttigieg on Feb. 3, and we encourage you to join us. Having never participated before, we strongly feel this to be the most important election of our lifetime.
While in Iowa in 2008, Pete was inspired by the young men and women he met who were entering the service. As a result, he became a war veteran himself. He knows what it is like to be deployed on the orders of our leader.
Farmers are facing pressure from all sides. Incomes have plummeted, the trade war has harmed, not helped, and the climate crisis is impacting our livelihoods.
One of the plans Pete has is to support the Renewable Fuels Standard as written to support bio-fuels and stop the abuse of “small refinery” exemptions. With planting cover crops, we are already returning carbon emissions to the soil.
As farmers, we believe Pete is dedicated to restoring the strength of America’s heartland.
Being Midwesterners like Pete, we are inspired by his commitment to our values. The energy of inclusiveness and engagement that surrounds this campaign, Pete’s policy proposals — especially those focused on rural America, represent the hope that the next generation has and we are excited to support him.