Empathy is a word being used quite liberally. Celebrities are sprinkling it throughout their speeches at awards shows, and educators list empathy as a skill essential to instill in children today.
Yet confusion remains between empathy and sympathy. While the terms are often used interchangeably, they aren’t the same, and it’s important to understand the difference.
Empathy is defined as the ability to share and understand the feelings of another. It means you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and look at the world through that person’s eyes without judgment or shame.
Sympathy is feeling pity and sorrow for the misfortunes of another. You might look at unpleasant and uncomfortable situations and think, “That’s unfortunate, but thank goodness it isn’t happening to me.”
Brene Brown narrates a short cartoon about empathy. In the video, there is a fox stuck down in a hole of despair. Seeing this, her empathetic bear friend crawls down a ladder to sit with her in the cold and the dark. He doesn’t bring a lantern or a blanket, but sits right beside her and, with his solid presence says, “I’m here until you’re ready to crawl out.”
In contrast, their sympathetic antelope friend peeks his head into the hole from above and, seeing his friends are sitting in the dark, says, “Oh … that looks pretty bad. Want me to toss down a sandwich or something?”
As Brown explains, “Empathy fuels connection. Sympathy drives disconnection.”
But how do we effectively offer empathy?
I believe the most fundamental way we can provide empathy is by resisting the urge to offer a silver lining. That tendency often begins with words like, “At least …” or “It would be worse if …”
When we do this, we are minimizing the pain, trivializing the problem and distancing ourselves from the person we are trying to help.
Shortly after Christmas, I was with a group of friends when one woman burst into tears.
Her husband had passed away a little over a year ago from cancer. This was her second holiday season without him, and it had been difficult.
Looking for support, she’d called her mom who had lost her own spouse years before. “A lot of time has passed,” she’d said. “It should be getting easier now.”
Next, she’d called her sister who’d said, “At least he’s not suffering anymore.”
While her mom and sister undoubtedly had good intentions, they did not offer my friend what she really needed, which was empathy. They kept their distance by offering silver linings and comparisons. Moreover, their words implied she was wrong for feeling the way she did.
When this woman opened up to us, the woman sitting closest to her immediately turned her whole body her way. This friend listened without interruption, only patting her hand as the tears poured forth.
When our friend felt she had been able to fully express herself, the tears subsided and the empathetic words began.
“I’m sorry you’re in such pain. You’re being strong. Would you like a hug? You know you can call me anytime.”
Those are words of empathy. They acknowledged pain without judgment or a trivial attempt to fix it, and they offered comfort through connection.
When we put ourselves back into a time when we experienced emotional anguish, it’s easy to understand why my friend’s family members increased her pain and why the friend was able to help soothe it. We begin to heal when we feel heard and understood, and empathy offers this validation.
When we offer emotional support, we need to be the bear who is willing to crawl down the ladder to sit in the damp, dark hole until our friends are ready to climb out.