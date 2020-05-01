It’s not difficult to understand Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ motivation in announcing Monday that she was lifting some business restrictions in 77 counties.
Everyone wants to see the economy moving again. Small businesses crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic are looking for a revenue lifeline. Citizens are yearning to get out again.
However, the system of opening some counties and not others could put businesses and individuals in a precarious position. If we recognize that the outbreak in some counties — including Dubuque County — is still too widespread to safely open, then we must consider whether the citizens in those hotbed counties should be moving around to other areas.
Think of how Iowans move back and forth across county borders — and state borders, in this neck of the woods.
Take, for example, a restaurant in Bellevue. A portion of that restaurant’s clientele might typically come from Dubuque and Scott counties.
While Jackson County COVID-19 numbers are low, the allure of that Bellevue restaurant now being open to dine-in customers could draw out-of-county customers — and, thus, increase the chances that the coronavirus gains a foothold in Jackson County.
That’s no doubt weighing on the minds of residents in all counties — both business owners and potential patrons.
Gov. Reynolds said she was confident Iowans would behave responsibly — and very often, Iowans are responsible types. But, in these unprecedented times, many Iowans are unsure of what prudent behavior looks like. If the state says it’s OK to go to restaurants, should we be out there supporting small business?
Researchers at University of Iowa College of Public Health would respond with an unequivocal “no.” A 12-page report sent last week by them to the Iowa Department of Public Health said a peak of COVID-19 cases has not yet been reached in Iowa and, that unless the state maintained its restrictions, “a second wave of infections is likely.”
Without specific advice from the governor, what seems like the most responsible course of action is for residents of hard-hit counties to stay out of the areas that have been relatively unscathed to avoid potentially further spreading the virus.
Perhaps the governor felt it wasn’t fair to put such a harsh restriction on citizens. And, understandably, it would be nearly impossible to enforce. But Iowans do tend to listen to authority. A prohibition issued by the governor would carry more weight than yet another request from her and state health officials for folks to use their best judgment.
The same goes for religious services. Just because the restriction has been lifted doesn’t mean the faithful should congregate — even at a distance. Some of the first people in the church doors would be members of the vulnerable older population.
One day after Reynolds’ announcement, religious leaders from various congregations, including Iowa’s Catholic bishops, said they would remain closed to the public and continue online services. That’s a wise move and should help reinforce to citizens the importance of limiting gathering.
Dubuque County residents can help themselves and neighboring counties by continuing to limit time spent around others to only necessary occasions. We all want things to return to normal. But that won’t happen unless we continue to try to keep ourselves and others safe.