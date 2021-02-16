Attending the Iowa Newspaper Association’s annual conference is always something I look forward to during the bone-chilling days of early February. It’s a chance to see old friends, trade ideas with colleagues and just really geek out on shop talk for a few days. The event ends with INA’s Better Newspaper Awards Contest winners, which is always a highlight.
This year, of course, was different. The conference and awards ceremony were virtual, and I missed the opportunity to talk journalism with peers for a few days. But even though we weren’t all gathered together to celebrate our successes and recognize each other’s work, the awards we garnered were incredibly meaningful to me.
Mainly because I know what our staff has been through in the last year, and all the challenges the pandemic has created.
In the past year, we have dealt with COVID-19 cases, sick family members, isolation, working from home, furloughs and depressed revenue, all while preparing for a major frequency and format change. Yet through it all, we managed to do amazing work recognized by our peers as some of the best in the state.
The INA created a special category for this year — best coverage of COVID-19. It was particularly gratifying to me that for all of our hard work, we took first place in this category.
Early on in the pandemic, as the State of Iowa began reporting out public health information on a statewide website, we began to question the data as we noticed discrepancies. We did our own tracking, and we couldn’t reconcile the differences between what the state provided and what we knew to be true. Business Editor Jeff Montgomery took the lead on the reporting, and it was his relentless questioning that resulted in the state finally acknowledging more than one mistake in the data.
In addition to the COVID-19 coverage award, this work garnered for Jeff the Harrison “Skip” Weber Investigative Reporting Award, the state’s highest honor for investigative journalism. I am so proud of the important work that earned the award.
I will never forget, before the state acknowledged the mistakes, one of the excuses Jeff heard was from Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, who told Jeff at one point, “It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website.”
Well, we didn’t find that answer acceptable and kept on pressing for answers.
This marks the fourth time in four years that TH journalists have won a statewide investigative reporting award. Now, papers our size don’t have the luxury of having reporters work on special projects for weeks at a time (or even sometimes multiple days at a time). That our staff finds a way to dig deep while still covering a daily beat is pretty outstanding work.
Two other awards worth mentioning that I was excited about were for two of our premium magazines. This year we put out “In Their Own Words” in April and “Dubuque by the Decades” in August. Both magazines were ideas brought to life by Managing Editor Dustin Kass, who served as project editor.
Of all the special sections put out by the largest papers in the state, those two placed first and second. Newspaper editors from Maryland and District of Columbia judged the Iowa contest this year, and I loved the judges’ comments on “In Their Own Words,” which said, “This is awesome. Any effort to give more voices from the community a platform is worthwhile. This was interesting and fun, a melting pot of experiences and anecdotes. Great idea and execution.”
I couldn’t agree more. In fact, we liked that magazine so much, I think we’ll try it again this spring and tell more people’s stories — in their own words.
In all, we won 37 awards last week — for our writing, reporting, headlines, design, photos, advertising and more. We talk a lot about how much local journalism matters, and I hope these accolades help readers see the value in our work and the critical role we play in our community.