On Oct. 20, I contacted a Platteville Common Council member to ask on what date it was decided to tear down OE Gray School? The reply I got is that this has not been an agenda item yet!

I feel that some official(s) miscommunicated to senior center employees and members that the plan to demolish the building is a done deal, so you’ll have to move. Consequently, official news sources have incorrectly publicized that OE Gray School will be torn down to make way for the new fire station.

