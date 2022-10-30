On Oct. 20, I contacted a Platteville Common Council member to ask on what date it was decided to tear down OE Gray School? The reply I got is that this has not been an agenda item yet!
I feel that some official(s) miscommunicated to senior center employees and members that the plan to demolish the building is a done deal, so you’ll have to move. Consequently, official news sources have incorrectly publicized that OE Gray School will be torn down to make way for the new fire station.
The Common Council needs to provide enough time to allow constituents a chance to give feedback. When will the future of OE Gray be on the Common Council agenda? I think the fire station and senior center should both be on future agendas because they are interconnected.
Why can’t the fire station and OE Gray/the senior center co-exist on that large property? Is there nearby real estate that could be acquired? To make an open-minded decision, the city needs to obtain multiple designs such as allowing OE Gray to remain and a fire station to be built, and possibly a design to connect the two structures.
The senior center pays $15,000 annually to the city. Platteville can be proud of recent improvements to our city to enjoy for free — accessible playground, Broske Center, pickleball complex, Platteville Community Arboretum and Rountree Branch Trail. Let’s stand behind our seniors so we can be equally proud that the city prioritizes the senior center.
Editor’s note: While the Platteville Common Council has not yet voted on the demolition of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, the council voted to purchase the building last year with the intent of building a fire station on the property.
