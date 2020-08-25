For a time now we have been told that concerning global warming and the consequences that we should just follow the science. The mantra being “the science is settled.” And while it is true that there is a consensus on this topic, not all agree ... so, not 100%.
Presently with regard to the pandemic, we are told that the only way out is to once again “follow the science.” However, the science seems to change according to any number of factors (politics, opinion, etc). So, let’s just say not 100% here either.
It seems — to even the casual observer — that science and the advocates that it needs to be followed has taken center stage in any of a number of topics.
If a woman becomes pregnant and that pregnancy goes to fruition ... then the outcome is a human. That is 100% and scientific to boot.
Now, the question is ... does science apply across the board (according to Hoyle) OR does it apply in only those instances which we want it to (house rules)? If the former is true, then abortion is technically the taking of a human life. If the second view is held, then it is not in keeping with scientific principles. So, in order to get to 100%, you have to convince everyone based on feelings and opinion. Dubious task at best.
Might be time for a change ... after all, “the science is settled!”