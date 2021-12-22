As area residents prepare to gather with family and friends over the holidays, the threat of COVID-19 remains a cloud hovering overhead.
As Iowans attempt to assess the risk they are taking when engaging in certain activities, what they need most is accurate and detailed information from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That simply isn’t happening, putting citizens at risk of another post-holiday wave.
As we’ve noted with disappointment before, the state this summer cut back dramatically in the vital health information made available to the public and even to local health care officials. Where once Iowans could see the number of cases in each county in real time, now the figures are updated only once per week. Even then, the accuracy isn’t water-tight.
When the state posted its weekly update of COVID cases and deaths across the state on Dec. 8, the number seemed to have dipped a bit. The tally for the week was 533 — what appeared to be movement in a better direction. That is until a TH editor noticed that the state had broken from its weekly cadence and updated its numbers again on Dec. 9. The new figures added 4,771 new cases across the state, including 200 more in Dubuque County.
So, in fact, the county’s Dec. 1-8 tally should have been 733 instead of 533, so the upward trend was continuing, not dissipating.
Of further concern is that the Iowa Department of Public Health made no effort to explain the discrepancy or even point it out on its website.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not respond to requests for comment on Dec. 11 — when the Telegraph Herald noticed the discrepancy — or Dec. 13, but on Dec. 14, it provided an emailed statement.
“Last week, overnight on Wednesday, there was an outage and the dataset updating process didn’t execute as it should have, so we implemented another full update overnight on Thursday,” the statement read.
While the TH updated its readers about the issue, the rest of the state didn’t hear about the underreporting.
The 733 new cases during that span equates to an average of 105 per day — the highest since around the time of Thanksgiving 2020.
Then, the state’s update on Dec. 15 also created confusion.
Dubuque County’s weekly new case count fell all the way to 234 — which would seem like good news if not for the fact that local public health officials were not sure why there was a dramatic drop in the county. One Dubuque County public health official also noted that a system that the state updates specifically for county health departments showed 345 new cases for Dubuque County for the week. She was not sure why the two totals were different.
Even local public health experts can’t get all the information they would like from the state.
Recently, when the TH asked for information regarding how many of the local COVID-19 cases are among Dubuque County residents who have been vaccinated, county officials said they, too, would be interested in that information. But the Iowa Department of Public Health still will not report that data, and according to Dubuque County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft, the department has given no indication that it will.
“We don’t even get notifications from them when they’re making changes to what they report,” she said. “They have cut back from communicating with us, at least compared to what they were doing.”
Likewise, the state used to report hospitalizations by county, which helped local residents gauge the severity of the spread in a given area. But IDPH decided that information wasn’t important enough to continue providing.
When the TH reached out to Dubuque hospitals to see if they would provide us directly with their hospitals’ COVID-19 census weekly, both UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center immediately agreed to do so. Local health care officials see the value in keeping citizens aware of the status of COVID-19 in our area.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and IDPH leadership might want to believe that COVID is in the rearview mirror. But it’s starting to look like it’s in the back seat.
The state has an obligation to provide citizens accurate and up-to-date public health information. And doing so might help citizens see just how pervasive COVID-19 remains.