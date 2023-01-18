A change in the Iowa Senate last year appears even more immutable as the opening of the current legislative session revealed a more permanent home for press covering the chamber — in the public gallery above the Senate floor.

Senate Republicans last year barred reporters from the floor, overriding a century-old tradition. This year, the change became permanent with the addition of a press area built into the public gallery, where access to elected officials is severely restricted.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

