Ballrooms and Bands
The cover of “The Tri-States’ Ballrooms & Bands,” a premium edition that will be published by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, April 27.

 BY MIKE DAY

It’s become a running joke in the newsroom that we’re able to predict where the longtime married couples we feature each week in our Love that Lasts series were likely to have met. If they grew up around here, chances are, they met at a dance.

And if they have a story about a ballroom, very often it’s Melody Mill. Reading those amazing love stories week after week makes me suspect something magical was happening at those local ballrooms, because so many first dances turned into partners for life.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

