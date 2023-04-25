It’s become a running joke in the newsroom that we’re able to predict where the longtime married couples we feature each week in our Love that Lasts series were likely to have met. If they grew up around here, chances are, they met at a dance.
And if they have a story about a ballroom, very often it’s Melody Mill. Reading those amazing love stories week after week makes me suspect something magical was happening at those local ballrooms, because so many first dances turned into partners for life.
I have always been fascinated by ballrooms like Melody Mill because my parents, too, were one of those couples who first made a connection there. One of my favorite pictures of my parents and the gang they ran around with all their lives is of the whole group, dressed to the nines (as people tended to do, back in the day), together at Melody Mill. It looks like a snapshot out of an old movie.
Anyone with an interest in that era is in for a treat this week when the Telegraph Herald publishes a premium magazine on Thursday, April 27: “The Tri-States’ Ballrooms & Bands.” Our own Mike Day, who is senior editorial artist and page designer by title, also happens to be our resident historian, particularly as it relates to the decades of the past century in the tri-states. You have seen Mike’s work before — such as in his painstaking research of “The Tri-States’ One-Room Schools,” which published last spring.
This time, Mike has traveled the tri-state area doing dozens of interviews, mining old photos and listening to the stories of a bygone era which he brings to spectacular life in this magazine. Whether you’re a music buff or a person old enough to remember the heyday of ballrooms, Mike has woven together stories that anyone will get caught up in. He spells out the lengthy list of superstar talent that played right here in our neck of the woods and it is staggering to fathom.
In what was truly a tri-state endeavor, Mike created the map below illustrating the locales of all the ballrooms included. Copies of the magazine will be distributed in all issues of the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, April 27, and we’ll be selling them at TelegraphHerald.com/store as well because the reach and interest in this will extend well beyond local readers.
Spread the word, pick up a copy for anyone you know who loved the era of ballrooms and the local music scene from the 1940s to the 1980s and beyond. “The Tri-States’ Ballrooms & Bands” is a one-of-a-kind local keepsake.
Speaking of Love That Lasts ...
And by the way, if you are one of those longtime couples who might or might not have met at a dance, let us tell your story in our Love That Lasts series. We’ve featured nearly 100 tri-state couples so far, and we’re looking for more love stories to share. Chances are you know a great couple married more than 50 years — whether these people be friends, relatives, neighbors or even your own parents. Reach out and let us know about them, and we’ll add them to our list to feature in the Monday and Tuesday TH editions. Contact reporter Michelle London at michelle.london@thmedia.com or give me a call at 563-588-3823.
Calling all superheroes
Join TH Media and six comic book superheroes, live and in-person, for a fun-filled event that includes photos with the superheroes, inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, tattoos, crafts, costume contest, prizes and more. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., in Dubuque. Tickets are required to attend, and children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, go to https://store.telegraphherald.com/product/superhero-all-star-bash/
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
