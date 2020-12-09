The spike in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks has led to hundreds of tri-state area residents contracting the virus.
While there are many disheartening ways to look at the surge statistics, there is one bright spot that could lead to better days ahead. The more positive cases we have, the more potential convalescent plasma donors we have.
But the positive repercussions only happen if people give.
This week, the Dubuque County Incident Management Team met with Dubuque County supervisors to lament the fact that despite public messaging efforts to inform residents who have recovered from COVID-19, only a limited number of patients are actually following through to donate.
Those who have had the novel coronavirus are carrying powerful antibodies in their blood that could save the lives of others now sick with the illness. Donating blood and plasma is always a life-saving proposition. But never before has the need been so urgent and so visible.
A potential plasma donor must:
- Be at least 17 years old.
- Have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Be at least 28 days out from recovery.
The need for plasma cannot be overstated.
Dubuque-area hospitals have seen the number of COVID-19 patients doubling every few weeks. With that increase in patients comes a higher demand for donations of convalescent plasma, which is taken from those who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those currently suffering symptoms. Plasma-based COVID-19 treatment, granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is primarily used for more severe symptoms such as breathing difficulty.
Having to wait for plasma is problematic because research shows that the earlier a patient gets it, the better effect it might have.
Tri-state area residents are always quick to help out friends, neighbors and community members in need. This is one way citizens could make a real impact and send a lifeline to someone who needs it.