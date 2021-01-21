This letter, originally published in April 2010, remains relevant:
We were asked by some common Jamaican working people, “What’s wrong with you Americans?”
They were very intelligent about the United States and what was going on. They were very excited that our country had elected Barack Obama as president.
However, they said, “We now call the United States the Divided States because some people are so bitter about change and can’t agree on anything constructive.
“For example, health care reform. Why all the fighting about something so important to your people? Why do many Americans believe all the bunk put out by people who obviously don’t care to use the facts? Anyone who knows the facts and cares about others should tell their congressmen to stop the fighting and start helping and healing their country. Your country tells the rest of the world how to do the right things, but it shows us how to hate and fight.”
We were amazed at their knowledge and willingness to talk about the United States. We thanked them for their comments and told them we would send their message to our friends.
What message are we sending to our young people and the rest of the world? When we don’t agree with someone, can we show respect, use facts and have serious discussion or do we retaliate with rumors, hearsay, wild scare stories and bullying? Young people across the world need role models who respect people, who show love, kindness and charity.
We hope this message challenges us to heal.