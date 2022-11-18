We need an age limit for federally elected officials and justices on the Supreme Court, restricting anyone from serving beyond 80. We should rid ourselves from an octogenarian-run government.

The powers that be — many of whom are older folks — would not agree to this. Thus, a constitutional amendment would be needed, much like the 22nd Amendment, which limits the president to two terms. It was adopted after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to four terms and died in office.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. Host: podcast “We Speak Frankly.” Author: “With God, For God, and For Country.”

