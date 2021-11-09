An acquaintance recently told me, “We are losing the great America we all grew up in. Paying people not to work, allowing immigrants to come into this country illegally, mandating vaccines…” I responded that I agreed that we are losing the country we grew up in — a country where we were concerned about others, whether they be our family, our neighbors, those in our cities and neighborhoods who are dependent on food banks to provide for their families, or residents of another country who want and deserve the same opportunities that we and our parents had. Instead, too many in our country now think only of themselves.
Specifically on a vaccine mandate, living in any society means giving up some individual rights. I give up the right to drive on the left side of most roads. I give up the right to spend an afternoon at a local pub drinking 10 beers and then driving past an elementary school at dismissal time. It’s my choice if I want to risk injury in a car accident, but my action would also endanger others.
I am among those who have received three doses of a COVID vaccine, but even that does not provide 100% assurance that I will not be infected. Others who claim to be exercising their freedom of choice by refusing the vaccine, are endangering me and all of us.