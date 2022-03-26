Iowa’s “bottle bill” was enacted nearly a half-century ago, and it has outlived its purpose.
People recycle, and the major grocers — the HyVees and Fareways, etc. — don’t want the hassle of the cans/bottles (how do you spell unsanitary?)
There are few redemption centers (at least in northeast Iowa.) It’s a “tax” we don’t need. Do the right thing, Iowa lawmakers, “can” the “bottle bill” now!
