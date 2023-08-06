Without much notice, evaluation or some popular discussions, gated and securitized communities have flourished across the U.S. Generally, the wealthy tend to retreat into them, though some renters may also join them. In a convoluted way, they are examples of the popular notion that fences make good neighbors.

Overall, their ambience is highly attractive, well-groomed, often replete with some forests, hills and attractive vistas. It is perfectly understandable why more and more people retreat. One can empathize with those who opt out of society and retreat voluntarily into them. Many may believe that they have found their paradise.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.