Without much notice, evaluation or some popular discussions, gated and securitized communities have flourished across the U.S. Generally, the wealthy tend to retreat into them, though some renters may also join them. In a convoluted way, they are examples of the popular notion that fences make good neighbors.
Overall, their ambience is highly attractive, well-groomed, often replete with some forests, hills and attractive vistas. It is perfectly understandable why more and more people retreat. One can empathize with those who opt out of society and retreat voluntarily into them. Many may believe that they have found their paradise.
Ironically, their functions somewhat resemble globally famous walls such as the Chinese Wall, Hadrian’s Wall, and even the Berlin Wall. Some had defensive purposes and some were designed to keep people from leaving. Ours are exclusively designed to keep the barbarians — which originally meant foreigners — at bay or to associate more with like-minded people whose habits and values one shares.
One could even say that gated and securitized communities resemble, in a modified form, medieval monasteries and convents to which those retreated who also sought improvement in their lives by associating voluntarily with like-minded people. By joining a monastery or convent, one was assured of high ethical and moral standards that tended to be based upon religious principles. It is no surprise that in ALL cultures, the educational system was essentially initiated by a religion and by monks and nuns. They had the leisure time, i.e. “schole,” which in Greek meant leisure and from which our word school is derived. Leisure time is required for education and creativity. No surprise that lots of scientific, literary and artistic achievements took place in religious institutions since their inhabitants had the leisure time to focus on them.
Recommended for you
In spite of this, there is a negative element, a worrying pattern to our evolution of more and more gated and securitized communities. Those who retreat into them, for all practical purposes, are casting a vote of no confidence in the overall development of our society. Their actions imply a censoring of the conditions and events that are and have been taking place in our society. If drug addiction, thievery, robbery and uncounted gun deaths are major features of modern society, then it is even more understandable why many have no confidence in living outside of their cocoons.
So what is the solution: A frothing cynic could say let’s empty all gated and securitized community, all monasteries and convents and force their inhabitants to live among us. Society would benefit immensely. After all, many of these “inmates” are very productive people who created many innovations which benefited precisely our society from which they are, ironically, retreating. So why not let them be part of solving the negative elements such as our high number of marginal homes, high crime rates, gun deaths, opioid epidemics, declining life expectancy, etc.?
In the advanced societies in Europe, those who normally would retreat into cocoons actually enjoy traveling through their country to behold the visual feasts of the fairy-tale appearance of many villages and farms where balconies are adorned with flourishing flowers and homes are generally maintained in sharp and meaningful contrast to our many slum houses. On top of this, trailer homes are hard to find. In France, they are even outlawed but in our society their number has shot up dramatically over the past 70 years. The highest real estate taxes of all advanced economies, unfortunately, contribute to this malaise.
As a postscript: Those accomplished people who retreated into their cocoons could also contribute to reducing the number of zillions of lawsuits which have foisted upon the nation huge costs. They could also help reduce self-immolative gargantuan military spending. Both are necessary to evoke a long-lasting economic miracle for our society.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.