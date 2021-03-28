By now, most people have or will be getting the $1,400 stimulus check from the emergency Rescue Bill.
To say it is an emergency Rescue Bill is quite a stretch. The package is full of pork to special interest groups, such as $10 million to labor union pension plans and bailouts to Planned Parenthood. Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion has to do with COVID treatment. The Democrats own this bill. Listed below are a few items in the bill not COVID-related and why the Republicans did not vote for the bill, according to the Daily Wire, a conservative newsletter:
A. $1 billion for a Women’s History Museum and an American Latino Museum at the Smithsonian.
B. $86 million for assistance to Cambodia, $130 million to Nepal, $135 million to Burma, $453 million to Ukraine, $700 million to Sudan, $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan.
C. $4 billion to farmers for loan forgiveness if you are a non-White farmer.
D. $40 million for the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
E. $600 million for additional paid leave for federal employees and postal workers.
F. $880 million to expand The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
G. Expanding Medicaid eligibility for five years to incarcerated individuals 30 days prior to their release.
H. Federal prisoners will get $1,400.
I. Funds to add the site of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Ill., to the National Park Service.