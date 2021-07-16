Jim Theisen and the Theisen family are widely known in the Dubuque area for their philanthropy. Charitable organizations far and wide have been benefactors of the giving nature that runs in the Theisen blood.
But a gift from the Theisen family announced last week struck a chord close to the heart. The Theisens, owners of Theisen Supply, have pledged $1 million toward the creation of a resource center for nonprofessional caregivers. This family knows personally how challenging the role of caregiver can be.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will partner with the Theisen family on fundraising efforts for the planned Dubuque Area Caregiver Resource Center to be opened at Stonehill Communities, 3485 Windsor Ave. The center will provide a range of advisory and support services for people who are responsible for the care of loved ones, either elderly or ill. The Theisens’ $1 million will create an endowment to fund the annual expenses of the facility. The foundation is working to raise an additional $1 million in order to give the fund enough financial weight to generate $100,000 annually.
Jim Theisen, a past recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for his philanthropic pursuits, chose to create the center after spending several years as the primary caregiver for his wife, Marita Theisen, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
This family knows, just as so many families have experienced, how exhausting, heart-wrenching and, yet, rewarding the role of caregiver can be. Having a place to turn for support will be a wonderful addition to the services provided at Stonehill.
Once again, Jim Theisen leads by example. Many thanks from a grateful community.
As we stretch into the dog days of summer, you can almost smell the corn dogs on the midway from area county fairs.
After a year of curtailed and canceled events at county fairs — the Midwest’s quintessential summertime family fun spot — 2021 promises a return to the good old days. That means demolition derbies, fresh-squeezed lemonade, blue ribbons and Ferris wheels.
County fairs present a great opportunity to teach “city kids” a little bit about the agriculturally rich area that we live in. You’ll see the finest kept pigs, cows, goats, sheep and other creatures, tended to by kids involved in FFA and 4-H. These youngsters earn cash prizes and life lessons through their hard work.
Among the midway rides, carnival games, locally run food stands and grandstand shows, there’s something for everyone at area county fairs, and you can find a fair in the tri-state area just about every weekend from now until Labor Day. Enjoy a slice of vintage tri-state summer fun at a county fair.
Credit goes to the Illinois Department of Transportation for plans to transform a busy section of U.S. 20 in East Dubuque to make it safer for tri-state drivers.
The $2 million project will transition U.S. 20 from Sixth Street, just east of Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, where Family Beer & Liquor is located, from four lanes to three. The plan will reconfigure traffic lanes to create an eastbound lane, a westbound lane and a bi-directional center turning lane. It is expected to be completed later this year.
The mile-long stretch of highway has been the site of frequent crashes, and the lane change will undoubtedly provide needed improvement.
The Illinois DOT would be wise to consider more changes to U.S. 20 through East Dubuque. Bridge access to the highway from downtown East Dubuque is another trouble spot, as is access at Barge Terminal Road, where the speed limit already has been dropped in the wake of other serious crashes.
Transportation officials get credit for addressing safety issues on state-maintained roads as they arise. Making travel safer for area residents is taxpayer money well spent.