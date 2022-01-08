Speaking as an independent, Donald Trump might still be in the White House had things been different, like:
• Taking the COVID pandemic seriously, rather than writing it off.
• Encouraging mask wearing and social distancing.
• Listening to his advisers and medical experts.
• Not thinking he was smarter than everyone else.
• Not ridiculing and putting down anyone who questioned him.
• Siding more with our allies than our enemies.
• Surrounding himself with morally upright people.
• Not carrying around so much baggage.
• Not putting the blame for everything that went wrong on somebody else.
• Thinking more of this country, than himself.
• Showing more respect for minorities and women.
• Not making fun of the mentally and physically challenged.
• Knowing how to tactfully reach across the political aisle.
• Not being such a polarizing figure.
• Not fabricating stories and conspiracy theories.
• Not using threats and intimidation to get his way.
• Being more of a uniter, than divider.
• Spending more time building people up, rather than tearing them down.
• Not continually favoring the wealthy.
• Being more morally upright.
• Demonstrating more humility than arrogance.
• Had more people laughing with him, than at him.
See, as President of the United States, I want someone who puts others first, rather than himself! I also think Donald Trump greatly admired President Putin since he had something Trump didn’t — absolute power and control over his people!