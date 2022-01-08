Speaking as an independent, Donald Trump might still be in the White House had things been different, like:

• Taking the COVID pandemic seriously, rather than writing it off.

• Encouraging mask wearing and social distancing.

• Listening to his advisers and medical experts.

• Not thinking he was smarter than everyone else.

• Not ridiculing and putting down anyone who questioned him.

• Siding more with our allies than our enemies.

• Surrounding himself with morally upright people.

• Not carrying around so much baggage.

• Not putting the blame for everything that went wrong on somebody else.

• Thinking more of this country, than himself.

• Showing more respect for minorities and women.

• Not making fun of the mentally and physically challenged.

• Knowing how to tactfully reach across the political aisle.

• Not being such a polarizing figure.

• Not fabricating stories and conspiracy theories.

• Not using threats and intimidation to get his way.

• Being more of a uniter, than divider.

• Spending more time building people up, rather than tearing them down.

• Not continually favoring the wealthy.

• Being more morally upright.

• Demonstrating more humility than arrogance.

• Had more people laughing with him, than at him.

See, as President of the United States, I want someone who puts others first, rather than himself! I also think Donald Trump greatly admired President Putin since he had something Trump didn’t — absolute power and control over his people!

