If the soaring cost of gas has ruled out the idea of a cross-country road trip this summer, there is an alternative.
You might just need a staycation.
Lucky for you, there’s plenty to do right here in the tri-state area this summer. Why not commit to being a tourist in your own hometown? Heck, you can do it even if you’re also planning a long-haul vacation. There’s no reason to while away the summer when there are pretty cool things that you haven’t seen waiting just outside your door.
If you haven’t been to the world-class National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium lately, there always are new things to explore. Take the kids to see “Forever Forest: Live, Work, Play!” an interactive traveling exhibit debuting this weekend.
Maybe the great outdoors are more your thing. We’ve got breathtaking views that are easy on the gas tank and the “are-we-there-yet?” factor. Seen the Mississippi River from a Wisconsin vantage point lately? A high point (literally and figuratively) would be the 500-foot-bluff view from Nelson Dewey State Park near Cassville.
In fact, you can’t go wrong with any of the area’s state parks, including Bellevue, Mines of Spain, Backbone, Apple Canyon Lake and Governor Dodge. Whether camping, fishing, birding or hiking is your preference, you’ll be reminded why we live in the Heartland. There’s a reason some people call this “God’s country.”
Foodies can get their fill of local offerings, and the table is never more bountiful than in summer. Try one of the farm-to-table options, and the various festivals and fairs scattered across the tri-states often offer something new.
Who needs Shakespeare in the Park when you can see Shakespeare in the Woods at the professional American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis.? There also are plenty of shows right here when Dubuque’s hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” at Grand Opera House and characters come to life with “Shrek the Musical” and “Spongebob the Musical” at Bell Tower Theater. Not your faves? There are a dozen more productions in the area this summer.
If you’ve never actually ridden the Fourth Street/Fenelon Place Elevator, been to the Dickeyville (Wis.) Grotto or explored Maquoketa Caves State Park (which BTW, was just named the most beautiful place in Iowa by TravelandLeisure.com), it’s time to check some things off your bucket list.
Nothing feels quite like summer more than small-town festivals with homemade pies, local bands and vats of boiling corn. There are plenty of those to be had in our neck of the woods.
There is something to be said for more vacations, less time in the car and more money to spend on souvenirs. This year, save your dollars and the gasoline and explore the amazing tourist opportunities that exist right here in the tri-state area.
