Rebuilding lives from the pandemic will be a challenge. Although we got a late start in attacking the virus, we are now in the position of placing people, economics and politics against one another. Are we going to listen to medicine and science or politics?
The president designated a three phase program based on two weeks between phases to rebuild in a safe way, but when states began reopening, not one state met that criteria.
I hope we are taking the necessary precautions, unlike what I see on the southern and western beaches, to protect our citizens so that one day we may again enjoy the freedoms and privileges we once had.