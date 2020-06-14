Like the novel coronavirus, racism in the United States is a pandemic. It’s a virus that impacts people in close quarters. Race discrimination and the violence associated with it, the illness and death, has persisted here and we have yet to develop a vaccine.
Frankly, I am not interested in justice for George Floyd. I am interested in the vaccine: a system of justice that makes seeking justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Christian Cooper, and the many, many, many others, unnecessary.
Recently, my white colleague suggested to me that the black revolution we need might actually be successful right now. I told him that it is not black revolution that we need.
What we need is a white revolution.
White supremacy and racism in the United States have normalized the looting, killing and abuse of black and brown bodies by laymen and authorities historically and today. Slavery, Jim Crow, sharecropping, redlining, and mass incarceration, are considered normal and justifiable and key to the economic and social security of white Americans.
White supremacy and racism have also normalized the idea that race discrimination, police brutality, the looting and pillaging of black bodies during the course of our history and today has no impact on white people. White folks claim not to understand the experience of black people, or the impact of race discrimination and violence, and many are not directly acquainted with any black people. So, white supremacy allows people to think that they have the
option to understand, or not, to do something about it, or not.
But white people live here. White people can understand the perils of race discrimination, our national history and experience. They can know and understand the negative impact of white supremacist cultural norms. It’s actually not necessary to know any black people to decide that you and yours don’t need to have the authorities suffocate black people in the street in order to protect white social and economic safety.
This is why a successful revolution by blacks in the United States will not solve this problem. A black revolution will not convince those who subscribe to white supremacy that Black Lives Matter. In order to achieve the change we need, white people and everyone infected with white supremacy must decide to recognize their own humanity and that of black and brown people. They have to recognize that black oppression is not key to the social and economic security of white America.
And it is not just listening. It’s learning and recognizing these ongoing issues. It is exercising empathy — imagining for example if a white person was killed by the police over an incident involving an alleged attempt to use a counterfeit $20 bill and recognizing how that would affect white families and communities. It’s talking to other people dedicated to white supremacy and urging them, too, to recognize black humanity, even when it is uncomfortable.
It’s dedicating oneself to living and thinking differently.
A revolution like this, a white revolution, will make the kind of change that is needed.
It will mean that police brutality won’t
occur because it won’t be our cultural norm. It will mean that police can turn their attention to keeping us all protected and well served. It will mean that people can live in diverse communities together and apart. It will mean healing.
COVID-19 is forcing us to live differently to protect each other. We stay home, wear masks and social distance. I’m asking that white people take the same kind of action in regard to race discrimination and police brutality in the United States.