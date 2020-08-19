“This land is Indian — nourished for thousands of years by the bodies of our ancestors, it is a part of us, and we of it.” — Robert J. Conley
Most Dubuque-area residents have probably walked on the Heritage Trail at some point. Many have memories of Swiss Valley going back to childhood. And plenty of hikers have spent time meandering the Mines of Spain.
The area is rich with natural areas to enjoy the outdoors, and this year especially has people taking in the sights and sounds of tri-state landscapes.
One local natural wonder, however, has seen little attention over the years. Largely overlooked by visitors, it’s time to bring attention and a bit of TLC to Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve.
Just outside of Dubuque and under the supervision of Dubuque County Conservation, the 41-acre site boasts a hilltop with 32 Native American conical burial mounds.
The burial mounds area rests more than 200 feet in elevation above the parking lot below, separated from the trail by a chain-link fence. But the mounds have has grown high with prairie plants and trees. In six places, limbs or whole trees have crashed through the fence meant to protect the mounds.
This month, county conservation officials called on volunteers to help clean up the area. Given its location at the top of the hill makes managing the vegetation difficult. Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston noted that once trees and weeds are cleared away, the location provides a stunning view of the Little Maquoketa River valley to the north. He hopes to eventually return the mounds area to its original oak savanna landscape.
That’s a goal worthy of county and community support. Native American burial mounds are some of the unique treasures of our region. Consider the national monument that is Effigy Mounds.
With a dedicated effort, Dubuque County could restore this diamond in the rough.
Just a stone’s throw from the Heritage Trail, this little known preserve could become part of a broader network of natural points of interest in Dubuque County.
Preston noted that the mounds were constructed of floodplain soil. Native Americans climbed that hill, bringing baskets of soil from below, an extraordinary effort to honor their deceased. It deserves to be treated with such honor today.
County officials and residents should get behind this effort to restore Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve as a piece of history and a beautiful natural site in our midst.