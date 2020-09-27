As a certified nursing assistant for over 30 years in Dubuque, I have maintained my passion and heartfelt purpose in life being able to provide direct compassionate care to many vulnerable Iowans. I love the direct care work I have done and am forever grateful for the personal support received throughout my career. That support came from my employers, the local community, families and Iowa CareGivers.
I am very excited about Joe Biden’s candidacy and his genuine concern and commitment that the caregivers in this country are valued and respected and given the resources they need to fulfill their caregiving professions. Whatever political party or philosophy you uphold, it is worth your time and attention to read his caregiving and education workforce plan (https://joebiden.com/caregiving/).
Biden’s plan is comprehensive of all caregiving communities. It is compassionate, caring, and courageous. His plan deals with critical caregiving needs. I know firsthand that frontline direct care workers are so needed to ensure that individual and family needs are addressed. Joe Biden’s plan will strengthen, not weaken the caregiving workforce. With the current issues surrounding the recruitment and retention of essential direct care workers being so prevalent, his plan will help ensure a strong stable workforce in the years ahead, not only in Iowa but nationwide.