Threat to our Democracy? The major problem for Democrats is that they have not won the White vote in presidential elections since 1964. Today, most Americans were not alive to see it. Former President Lyndon Johnson’s landslide victory included winning the White vote (see voting percentages at end of the column).

I wonder what Democrats would do to win elections or could there be a coordination of efforts. After all their willingness to give over $53 million to extreme Republican candidates during Republican primaries to boost their chances of winning in the general election is a new low in politics.

Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.