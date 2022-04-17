I know it’s too late to keep Fulton Elementary School open, especially when minds were made up weeks/months ago and parents/community were shocked. School board members said they have been talking about it for two years.
Since the decision was made to close Fulton, why not make it a City of Dubuque goal, and open a full-time day care? I am sure federal and state grants might be possible to help pay for the remodeling bill, and we need more day care in the city, and we need to keep a thriving business on the North End. We have lost too many businesses on the Point and North End of town; that has created high poverty and low wage jobs.
Did you know that in 1939-1940 Marshall and Fulton schools were built and in 1942 the board closed Audubon (due to low enrollment)? But parents said no to this idea, and the decision was rescinded in 1943. The board decided the enrollment would be equalized with other neighborhood schools. This way, all schools stayed open and had equal enrollment. It takes the past to bring a new idea to the future.
Fast forward to now. Many communities have committees that are installed by the school board if there are thoughts about closing a school. The committee has parents, students, teachers, businesses, city people, etc. No school board representatives are allowed. The committee makes the decision and informs the board.