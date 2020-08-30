Another week has gone by, and Iowa officials have provided no further explanation of discrepancies in the reporting of county and statewide COVID-19 data, nor have they indicated a plan to fix the flaws in the data.
That is not acceptable, especially as the coronavirus surges.
The state hit a new peak for the highest daily total of new cases with 1,552 cases added between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. According to the New York Times’ tracking of cases per capita over the past seven days, Iowa now ranks first at 238 per 100,000.
At the same time, the state began reporting results from antigen tests. Those tests previously had been counted in test totals despite all being ruled “inconclusive.”
It was a practice that artificially drove down positivity rates, which is becoming a recurring theme.
In an Aug. 13 interview with the Telegraph Herald, Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, said the reason the state’s 14-day positivity rates for local counties were consistently below the TH’s calculations was that the newspaper was checking numbers at 5 p.m. daily, not at midnight like the state.
While that seemed an unlikely explanation for the discrepancy, based on the underlying figures, the TH began checking the numbers at midnight.
Guess what? Not surprisingly, the rates still didn’t match up.
Not even close.
In fact, 22% of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were not factored into the 14-day positivity rate the state posted on Thursday, Aug. 27.
During that time, there were 2,248 new tests and 213 new cases in the county, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.5%.
However, the state’s website shows only 167 of these new cases were assigned to specific days in the 14-day period and factored into the state’s calculation of the county’s rate. So the state came up with a much lower rate: 7.1%.
The problem isn’t unique to Dubuque County. The same is true in our surrounding counties — including Clayton and Delaware counties, which, by the TH’s calculations, each had 14-day rates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday that exceeded 16.5%. And the TH uncovered data problems in 10 of the other largest counties in the state.
Garrett, you might recall, is the one who told the TH: “It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website.”
Indeed, there’s a reason why newspapers and school districts and concerned citizens doing the math won’t get the same results as the state. In a nutshell, the state doesn’t use its own daily totals to make those calculations.
The state doesn’t factor in recent confirmed cases until all data related to each case is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This is despite the state already reporting that a case is A.) positive and B.) from a specific county.
While that might seem like a small issue — because surely, that doesn’t happen often — the TH’s reporting shows that significant numbers of cases in counties across the state are not being counted immediately.
And such delays result in the state releasing artificially low positivity rates.
For example, on Wednesday, the number of new confirmed cases in Dubuque County increased by 18. But the state only had verified one of those when the county’s 14-day positivity rate for the period was calculated. And this happens day after day.
Asked about that discrepancy, Garrett said it was “common knowledge” among Iowans.
Common knowledge that the state’s figures were flawed, unreliable and misleading?
“I can tell you that it was absolutely not common knowledge,” Jean Hessburg, spokeswoman for Iowa State Education Association, told the TH.
That would be an important piece of information for the association, considering that 14-day positivity rates are one of the governor’s benchmarks to assess the risk of holding in-person classes in schools— and that the association is currently suing the state over the issue.
It is alarming that the governor’s spokesman would characterize such a misleading practice that way.
More alarming is that the state has taken no steps to correct it, even though the solution is simple: Use state-level and county totals to calculate positivity immediately.
That would show a truer picture of what is going on in Iowa — a picture that is worse than the rates presented by the state currently.
The failure to fix this problem shows either incompetence or deceitfulness on the part of state officials.