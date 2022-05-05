Dubuque Farmers Market has been a part of my Saturday morning routine for years. I’ve gotten to know many of the market’s vendors and regular patrons and enjoy talking with them. A frequent topic of our discussions has been about the increasing number of people bringing their dogs with them to market. Not a good idea if they want a place to socialize their dog — the area is too small and crowded.
Some people bring their small kids to market. Many of them are of an age where they assume all dogs are approachable and want to be petted. Not every dog is friendly around unfamiliar people or dogs. There have been dog fights. There are sanitation issues too. Responsible dog owners bring bags with them to pick up after their dogs, but how do you clean up after a dog urinates? The legs on many of the vendors’ tables have been places where dogs have marked their territory or relieved themselves.
When the market is busy, there are too many distractions for the vendors and dog owners to know what dogs are up to. The food down at market is tempting to everyone (including dogs). Larger dogs have heads the same height as the top of the vendor’s tables enabling them to sniff, drool over or sneak some food if no one is watching.
If being seen in public with your dog is trendy, why not consider walking them along a popular street, floodwall or trail instead of at market?