Get ready, Dubuque County, for visitors from New York, Chicago and plenty of other places. Prepare to bring your best “Iowa nice” attitude.
Tomorrow marks the day two years in the making when the storied New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play a Major League Baseball game at the site of Dyersville’s own piece of baseball lore, the Field of Dreams.
The whole idea has a bit of ethereal quality to it. Seeing 8,000 people sitting in a stadium in the middle of a cornfield will be a little surreal and entirely befitting of the nostalgia and magic that the Field of Dreams conjures.
For those making the trek to the game, it will be a little like the pilgrimage in the “Field of Dreams” movie. True fans of baseball will comprise the crowd, and plenty of people just want to say they were there for that game on the famed field.
To be sure, there are plenty more true fans in Iowa who would love to see the game in person. But the obstacles of a lottery for tickets and the $350-plus price tag put it a bit out of reach for most folks.
What will make the whole event special for all those involved will be the experience people have while visiting Iowa. Have you ever heard someone from out of state note that the people in Iowa are just so friendly? That should be a point of pride and something we all strive to live up to.
And it’s not just altruism and community pride at stake. Major League Baseball’s investment in Dyersville will have a significant economic impact. For weeks, the Field of Dreams has seen renewed interest. Hotels are booked for miles around. Restaurants and shops expect big crowds at events slated all day today and Thursday.
What could make the Field of Dreams game even more lucrative would be if this were just the first game in what becomes an annual event.
It’s been pretty clear throughout that MLB calls the shots. But if this game attracts the kind of media attention and goodwill anticipated, it could happen again next year and the year after that.
If players, fans and everyone associated with the game have a great time at the Field of Dreams — and in Dubuque County — and they all feel that little bit of baseball magic in Iowa, that could be a great boon for the likelihood of an extended contract.
There will be headaches. We already know that. There could be logistics challenges such as parking, and the line of cars on U.S. 20 after the game will look like a scene out of the movie in reverse.
The little something extra that could help will be Iowans doing what Iowans do best. Being neighborly. Helping out. Putting our best foot forward. Showing off our Iowa nice.
Here’s hoping that whatever the outcome of the game, the big winner will be the Dyersville community.