The Iowa Legislature is debating a voucher bill that would divert public school funds to private schools. The vast majority of Iowa students attend public schools (485,630 students); however, Republicans are proposing subsidizing private education (33,597 students) via 10,000 vouchers at approximately $5,300 each. If all 10,000 vouchers are used, more than $53,000,000 in taxpayers’ money will go to private schools.
Families making up to 400% of the federal poverty guidelines ($111,000 for family of four), are eligible for these vouchers. In contrast, to qualify for child care assistance in Iowa, a family cannot exceed 145% of the poverty level ($40,237.50 for a family of four) and becomes ineligible if its income exceeds 225%. If the intent of both programs is to help poor families, why are the income guidelines so divergent?
If private schools receive public funds, they should have to adhere to the same admission guidelines as public schools. However, this will not be the case. Private schools will still be able to choose whom they admit, or don’t admit, into their schools. Public schools accept all students, including those with significant learning, behavioral and physical challenges, which require more specialized, costly instruction. Vouchers would leave already underfunded public schools with even fewer resources for educating the students with the greatest needs.
Public schools and private schools don’t operate by the same set of requirements, regulations or missions, and therefore aren’t funded in the same way. If the funding source becomes the same, so should ALL requirements for operation.