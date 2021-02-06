Today I’m reaching out to all who care about addressing the harsh realities of race and poverty in Dubuque.
On Jan. 6, we watched as the center of our nation’s government was attacked by our own citizens, some of whom chose to use nooses, confederate flags and openly White supremacist symbols as their calling card.
On Jan. 11, the Dubuque City Council hosted a work session on an Equitable Poverty Prevention Plan for our community, which called out racism as one of several things that continue to keep people in poverty.
On Jan. 18 we commemorated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Through it all, I have listened to calls for unity and to calls for justice. I have heard explanations that focus on poverty and explanations that focus on race. I have personally struggled with the tensions between mercy and justice, between understanding and accountability, continually asking myself how racism impacts my choices on where to focus my actions and my words. I have worried that anything I say could further fuel the flames of violence. I have agonized over the knowledge that silence is louder than words.
I am sharing this all in hopes that those of you who care will also wrestle with these questions in order to deepen your understanding of the racism that infects us all. In the aftermath of Jan. 6, how quick were you to lend your understanding to White people who explain the insurrection in terms of their own frustration with government or economic realities rather than as a function of racism? Do you regularly extend that same empathy to African-Americans facing the same victimization by the increasing wealth disparities that leave more and more people without a comfortable life? Did you explain away the lack of safety preparations even though the internet was rife with evidence of the threat White nationalists posed? Did you distance yourself from White supremacists whose behavior you disagree with while still advancing the notion that this was overall a peaceful protest? Did you accord this same respect to Black and Brown folks and their allies this past summer, or did you get quickly drawn into the narrative that participants were “looters” and “rioters?”
This is the essence of racism — that so many of us are quicker to see ourselves as similar to the White person who is struggling with an unjust system than the Black or Brown person. Sure, we may be able to intellectually self-correct, but that in and of itself doesn’t address the deeper biases that drive our words and our actions, especially in moments of crisis. It is on each of us to root those out for ourselves.
The same biases come through when we resort to messages of mercy and understanding to the neglect of messages of justice and accountability. Too often, when our Black and Brown sisters and brothers speak of racism and the need for systemic change, we urge unity. When our White brothers and sisters resort to violence and insurrection, we urge understanding. This is where implicit bias shows itself in our words and actions. This is not to say that we ignore the economic or other issues that also may be at play — these can be a uniting force for us to address together because we care about everyone in our community. We cannot, however, address them without also addressing the fact that our own bias too often has led us to solutions that, even when created with the best of intent, continue to leave our Black and Brown communities behind. This, too, is the nature of racism — the creation and reinforcement of structures that do not fully include and address the specific needs of Black and Brown community members.
I urge you to reject false choices. We must address racism and poverty. We must investigate our own individual biases and the way those biases play out in our institutions and structures.
All of us need to work toward a community where everyone can thrive.