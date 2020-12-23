A recent front page news item in the TH concerning the passing of retired Public Defender Steve Hodge noted by headline that he was “caring and charismatic.” “Caring and charismatic,” he was in serving on the Dubuque Community School District Board of Education from 1999 through 2005, being deeply concerned about students and always in support of what was in their best interest. His motto: “students first.”
Steve Hodge was the catalyst for the board initiative to seek voter approval for a local-option sales tax. Supported by Donna Bauerly, Doug Horstmann and other board members, the local-option sales tax issue was overwhelmingly approved by voters on Dec. 10, 2002, and the rest is history. Over $173 million collected in the past 17 years for infrastructure needs, capital equipment and advances in technology, all to benefit students.
Projects supported by the sales tax dollars include a new Prescott Elementary School ($14.3 million), Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School ($29.6 million), Hempstead High School additions and renovations ($49.3 million), a new Carver Elementary School ($11.9 million), Dalzell Field renovation ($11.4 million), an aquatics center at Hempstead ($9.6 million), Senior High School, Phase 1 additions and renovations ($29.5 million) and technology updates ($25.3 million).
What a legacy to the community and students, past, current and for generations to come. Yes, “caring and charismatic” sums up Steve Hodge.
The author is a retired Dubuque Community School District administrator.