In looking at the latest Dubuque City Council goals and priorities flyer, I noticed numerous references to equity in regard to the many proposed goals they are going to strive for. While that is very admirable, I have to say it leaves me somewhat confused. In attempting to improve and achieve all this apparent need for equity in Dubuque, the City Council fails to enlighten us as to where all the supposed inequity is playing out.
Last time I checked, I did not find any employers refusing to take applications from someone because of their race, gender, sexual lifestyle choices or religious beliefs. Same goes for public transportation, all city programs, schools, hospitals, doctors, dentists and any other healthcare needs, as well as restaurants and bars, retail and grocery stores etc.
So where is all this blatant inequity we need to address? Now, I am not so naive as to think there is no discrimination whatsoever going on in our fine city. However, I am also not so blind as to see many people making no effort to find a job, get themselves off unemployment, food stamps, welfare etc.
Perhaps instead of pushing for all the inclusive, equity and diversity concerns the council must feel is handicapping our residents, the council should outline ways for people to find employment, encourage people to be responsible, respectful and to not commit crimes. Then beseech our parents and teachers to do the same for our children.
