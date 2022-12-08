In looking at the latest Dubuque City Council goals and priorities flyer, I noticed numerous references to equity in regard to the many proposed goals they are going to strive for. While that is very admirable, I have to say it leaves me somewhat confused. In attempting to improve and achieve all this apparent need for equity in Dubuque, the City Council fails to enlighten us as to where all the supposed inequity is playing out.

Last time I checked, I did not find any employers refusing to take applications from someone because of their race, gender, sexual lifestyle choices or religious beliefs. Same goes for public transportation, all city programs, schools, hospitals, doctors, dentists and any other healthcare needs, as well as restaurants and bars, retail and grocery stores etc.

