The voice of Dr. King speaks from the grave in 2022.
However, who, if anyone, is listening? Nearly 55 years ago in Atlanta, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the keynote speaker at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. During the keynote address in 1967, he posed the question to the audience as well as to America as his theme, “Where do we go from here?”
While perplexed by the question, he argued how in order to answer such a question, we must first honestly recognize where we are now in America with racial and economic divide.
Yesterday, Jan. 15, 2022, marked the 93rd birthday of Dr. King, who was assassinated in 1968. To many, Dr. King was a “Civil Rights Giant” who used nonviolence during the civil rights movement to urge America’s leaders to end racial segregation and to improve the economic and social conditions for all Americans.
Answering Dr. King’s 1967 question of “Where do we go from here?” calls for an assessment of the past 55 years in America — to discover where we have come since 1967 and assess the American leadership responsible for the journey.
Looking back at various quality-of-life indicators, Dr. King spotlighted several major racial equity gaps between Black America and White America. In doing so, he vocalized how Black America, when compared to White Americans, lived in substandard housing, earned substantially less in household income, and experienced higher rates of poverty. In this resource-rich country called America, such disparities should not be!
According to the 2020 Economic Policy Institute report, there has been no progress in closing the racial gaps between Black and White Americans. When it comes to homeownership, unemployment, incarceration, health and/or income, Blacks continue to lag significantly behind. In 2020, racial disparity in the Midwest mirrored this report and ranked the State of Iowa as the second-worst state for Black Americans. In the 2020 Gallup poll, “the most essential problem” facing our nation is race relations.
We need more leaders to step up and not shy away from racial equality. Will you be that leader?
Living and being actively involved here in Dubuque, I am very proud that Dr. King’s legacy can live through me. As the first African-American male to ever be elected to the Dubuque Community School Board and currently the only Black or Brown elected official in Dubuque County, our local data shows that we have some work to do, and I cannot be satisfied until we begin to close the racial gap. As Americans, we ought to be dissatisfied with where we were then and where we are now.
As the words of Dr. King speak today, “Let us be dissatisfied until they who live on the outskirts of hope are brought into the metropolis of daily security. Let us be dissatisfied until slums are cast into the junk heaps of history, and every family is living in a decent sanitary home.”
The voice of Dr. King in 1967 and today encourages us all to be dissatisfied with inequities, wherever we discover them. Given our long journey, we still have a ways to go. I am encouraging our nation to live up to its Constitution so that becoming a more equitable nation, for all people, is where we go from here.