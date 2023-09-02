For over a century, Wisconsin served as a model of the achievements of labor and progressive movements, setting the standard for what it means to put pro-worker and democratic values into practice. Our state’s once held national reputation as a stronghold of workers’ rights is owed in large part to our unions, who uniquely pursued not only direct action in the workplace but also aligned with pro-labor legislators and took their fights to the state capitol — and saw results.

In 1911, Wisconsin was the first state to pass a worker’s compensation law, providing workers laboring in dangerous conditions with crucial protections and holding employers accountable for negligence. Just over two decades later, Wisconsin passed the nation’s first unemployment compensation law after years of unions pushing for change; and in 1937, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Act enshrined workers’ right to organize into state law. Cooperation between legislators and unions, for so long, uplifted the lives of working Wisconsinites and set Wisconsin on a path of building an economy that works for everyone.

A proud mom of four sons, East High and UW-Madison graduate, and lifelong Madison resident, Sen. Melissa Agard was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November 2012 and the Wisconsin State Senate in November 2020, where she currently serves as the Senate Democratic Leader. She represents the 16th Senate District, encompassing much of the north, east, and south sides of Dane County.

