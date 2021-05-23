The Jo Daviess County Board is planning to develop a county park working with the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation. They are stating that it will not be a tax liability. The funds will come from outside sources.
About every municipality in Jo Daviess County has a park that is on the tax rolls. We also have three state parks in our local area. When you have control of a park there are expenses to maintain a public entity. Where is the money going to come from?
The Stockton Park District went through the same situation with the foundation a few years ago. They were gifted some land, and the expenses would come from outside sources. The board felt this would be good for the community.
The board found out that the funds did not cover all expenses, then had to levy funds from taxes. They decided it was a detriment to the community and had to use legal procedures to free itself from the land gift.
I just wanted to make citizens aware of what is in the planning stages in Jo Daviess County. My main concern is why is our county board involved in this process? Do we spend tax dollars for a park while the infrastructure of the county is deteriorating? Read the ad-hoc county park committee minutes on the county website. Please let your county representative know your thoughts on this project.
I have learned through life that nothing is free. I don’t need more taxes added to my tax bill.