The recent drop in financial assistance provided by Dubuque County to those most in need is a change worth further examination. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the system isn’t working.
For decades, the county has provided funds known as “general assistance” to county citizens coming up short on money for rent or utilities, as well as to cover the burial of indigent residents. Over those years, there have been varying degrees of oversight and transparency surrounding the general relief fund.
A decade ago, county officials finally began to make changes after concerns were raised about county supervisors giving out the money in secrecy to residents who asked for help. Of even greater concern was that the general relief budget topped $325,000, nearly half of which was administrative costs. At that time, for every dollar of actual assistance given, the county spent nearly another dollar. Wow.
One year later, general assistance was handed over to the county’s Veterans Affairs Department, which began distributing the money with a greater degree of transparency. That worked pretty well until a few years later when Supervisor Jay Wickham started to make the argument that general assistance would be better handled by a local social services agency. By 2019, Wickham had lined up Resources Unite as a potential administrator, and along with then-Supervisor Dave Baker, awarded a contract to Resources Unite over the objections of Supervisor Ann McDonough.
Last summer, with Harley Pothoff having replaced Baker on the board, general assistance was brought back under the county’s roof as part of the Veterans Affairs Department once again.
Since then, however, the number of county residents receiving payments from the county dropped dramatically. Just eight applicants for general assistance have been processed since that transition. In a similar period the year before, Resources Unite approved 127 applications.
That’s a concern, and it bears further scrutiny. But it’s too early to suggest the program isn’t working as it should.
The last year has been marked by an unprecedented amount of assistance in the form of stimulus aid and other programs at the local, state and federal level. Additionally, unemployment numbers that soared in 2020 dropped dramatically last year. Finding employment isn’t a big hardship for most people right now. And pay has climbed at many businesses.
Those factors could help explain the decrease in assistance applications.
Then, there is possibility that general assistance is finally getting “right-sized.” After years of reviewing and reworking the program, perhaps it’s now closer to serving its original intent as a fund of last resort.
General assistance was meant to be the safety net that caught those who fell through the cracks of social services agencies and government programs. Perhaps the cracks have become narrower.
Wickham estimates that at this rate the county only will spend 15% of the $120,000 budgeted for general relief during this fiscal year, which runs through the end of June.
It’s hard to imagine what took $325,000 in taxpayer dollars to cover in 2012 could be covered with $18,000 a decade later, so full scrutiny is definitely in order. But let’s not assume that a reduction in what the county allocates means needy residents are being left in the lurch.