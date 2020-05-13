Letter: Downside of open economy From Nancy Winning (age 86), Trygg Drive, Dubuque May 13, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Trump and Governor Reynolds: win-win. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Stores open, old people die, Social Security payments go down. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter-to-the-editor Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Our opinion: States must provide consistent data on COVID-19 Letter: Downside of open economy Rubin: Trump’s blame game with China can’t disguise COVID-19 failures TH guidelines for letters to the editor Letter: Political pendulum continues to swing Gilligan: Journalism standouts make us proud Letter: Reflections on the flood of '65 Letter: Dubuque city manager overpaid Letter: Biden's marijuana plan too conservative Hyde: Calls to action merit deeper examination Parker: Personal retirement accounts will help in next crisis Page: Video should not be required for racial justice Atchison: Health care workers need federal support, too Our opinion: Dubuque Marshallese community needs support Jones: Failure to bail out postal service will lead to voter suppression Goldberg: Trump administration plays dumb on pandemic’s China connection Leubsdorf: The art of transition team Buol: Congress must aid cities like Dubuque Our opinion: Pandemic exposes, expands social problems Cyr: Russian policies, leadership shape Mideast Letter: Van Milligen endorsement by council suspect Letter: Facts about politicians' comments leading to this point Letter: Reopening post-pandemic poses challenge N.Y. Daily News: Trump is not alone in making coronavirus misstatements Ullrich: Few snacks, but tender moments in quarantine Hanson: As in 1944, Democratic running mate selection seems pivotal Our opinion: DRA should reconsider grant postponement Thomas: 2 faces of Joe Biden Letter: We should be in it together, though we're not Gilligan: 1970s archives reveal revelry, drama Goldberg: Burden of proof on Biden to deflect accusations Letter: COVID-19 does govern our lives Letter: Media not fair to Trump on COVID Reeder: Community members help each other through pandemic Double Take -- Giese: Assigning blame or credit will be easier after pandemic subsides Double Take -- Scharnau: Pandemic calls for more federal aid Our opinion: Flexsteel closure marks end of era Tucker: Racial disparities turn deadlier during pandemic Goldberg: Modest proposal to counter Chinese pressure on Hollywood Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Congress should rewrite or repeal FISA Willett: Long-term-care workers need PPE, testing, support Our opinion: Iowa governor's reopening plan precarious Cyr: G20 low profile, but powerful in health efforts Letter: Please don't cancel fireworks Letter: Passengers create risk on cruises Letter: Dubuque city leaders should take pay cut Letter: Iowa should restore full bargaining rights Ullrich: Seeking joyful moments amid darkness Hanson: Pandemic just 1 of America’s security concerns Letter: Inflation -- the invisible tax