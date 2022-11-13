When we share our voices and listen to others, there’s no limit to what we can learn about the community.
During the past few months, we at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque have asked residents about their experiences with housing, employment and education; their responses have been enlightening. Here are a few examples:
“I don’t earn enough on a single income to live in decent housing.”
“I love my neighborhood!”
“I volunteer with members of the refugee community and know they work long hours for low pay and live in rundown apartments. They are good people who deserve better.”
“Our organization has put into place a diversity, equity and inclusion committee, been providing educational events and exploring a variety of topics to better serve our customers and our employees.”
The people who have responded are clearly passionate about their community. Each person has a story to share, and that story is a gift that will help strengthen Dubuque for future generations. These responses, shared through surveys and conversations, will help create the new Community Equity Profile, a snapshot of Dubuque today that provides insights for how to enhance the quality of life for all people who live here.
At the Community Foundation, we work in the field of philanthropy, and many people know us as an organization that raises money, makes grants and hosts endowment funds for local organizations. While true, it’s only part of our work. “Philanthropy” is about more than fundraising — it’s a word that translates to “love of humanity.”
Our deep love for the people of Dubuque is what drives us to tackle the Community Equity Profile. Doing so helps us learn more about people’s strengths and their needs so we can help direct resources where they can make the most impact. This work informs leaders like educators, business owners and elected officials so they can make decisions that improve lives.
Love is what drives people to participate in a process like this. Why would someone raise their voice to share deeply personal experiences for any reason other than a passion to improve lives? People engage in the civic process because they care about their fellow human beings.
They want others to learn from them and hope that their stories will spur action.
The input Dubuque residents contributed to the previous Community Equity Profile in 2015 made a significant difference. It led to the formation of volunteer “sector groups” that dug deeper into the seven areas of the profile and made recommendations for how the community could be more equitable and inclusive when it came to issues like housing, arts and culture, and job access.
Dubuque has changed a lot during the past seven years, and it’s time for some introspection. What’s working? What opportunities exist for improvement? Who is thriving? Who needs access to resources?
Everyone is invited to join a community conversation or attend a panel discussion to learn more about issues in the region. Share your story or just come to listen. Take an online survey and anonymously share additional details about your experiences. If you lead a business, nonprofit or civic group, consider hosting a conversation for your employees or constituents. We are happy to provide details about how to do it.
You — the people of Dubuque — are at the center of this work. You can play a role, and it all starts with one of the simplest but most powerful gifts you can give: Your voice.
Nancy Van Milligen is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Learn more about the organization at dbqfoundation.org.
